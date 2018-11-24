Sources: Haith in Negotiations to Become Tulsa Head Coach

COLUMBIA - Multiple media outlets report University of Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith is in negotiations to become the University of Tulsa's new head basketball coach.

According to the Tulsa World, "Haith is described by the source as 'a very solid front-runner' and is expected to be offered an opportunity to succeed Danny Manning as the Golden Hurricane coach."

The Tulsa World also reports Haith will meet with Tulsa's President and athletic director Thursday.

KSDK-TV reports Haith called a team meeting at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

A flight from Columbia to Tulsa was scheduled to leave Columbia Regional Airport at 3:25 p.m.