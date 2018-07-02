Sources: State Auditor Schweich dead from self-inflicted gunshot

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Tom Schweich died Thursday.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, a police source said Schweich sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Associated Press cited the auditor's spokesman Spence Jackson, who originally said Schweich "experienced a medical situation at his home" in Clayton on Thursday morning and was being treated at a St. Louis area hospital.

Below are statements from Schweich's political colleagues:

Gov. Jay Nixon: "I join all Missourians in mourning the passing of State Auditor Tom Schweich, a brilliant, devoted and accomplished public servant who dedicated his career to making Missouri and the world a better place. From his courageous work to combat the illegal drug trade abroad in Afghanistan to his tireless efforts to protect the interests of taxpayers here in Missouri, Tom Schweich's exceptional intellect and unwavering dedication to public service left a legacy that will endure for many years to come. The First Lady and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Tom's wife Kathy and two children, Emilie and Thomas, Jr."

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03): "Today, Missouri lost a man who was a true public servant through and through. Tom Schweich, a fifth-generation Missourian, is someone who would fight day and night to better our great state. Tom will always be remembered as a true conservative and a loving and devoted father and husband. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, and friends, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time."

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt: "Tom was very smart, very capable, outstanding at his job, and a good friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kathy, their children, and the rest of Tom's friends and family as they deal with this tragic loss."

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04): "I am heartbroken to hear of Tom's death. He was a dedicated public servant who truly cared for and fought for Missourians. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to his wife and children."

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill: "I am very sad, and hurt so much for Tom Schweich's family. He was a good man, and a dedicated public servant, who served our country in so many capacities with distinction and honor. Hug those you love."

According to his website, Schweich was a fifth-generation Missourian and a graduate of St. Louis County Public Schools, Yale, and Harvard Law School.

Schweich began his professional career at Bryan Cave LLP, where he practiced law for more than 20 years, focusing on government contracts, corporate internal investigations and audits, litigation, and commercial disputes.

Schweich had served as state auditor since January 2011 and won re-election to a second, four-year term in November. He announced last month that he was seeking the GOP nomination for governor in 2016.

Before entering politics, Schweich worked as a private-sector attorney and for the federal government. He served as chief of staff to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and later worked in the State Department, where he was assigned to coordinate an anti-drug initiative in Afghanistan.