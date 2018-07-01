South Callaway Bulldogs 2012

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:36:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
loading
Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 No. Callaway
 Away
 W 27-13
8-31
 Crystal City
 Home
 W 42-10
9-7
 Scotland County
 Away
 W 63-20
9-14
 Hermann
 Away
 W 43-8
9-21
 Tipton
 Home
 L
 18-28
9-28
 Confluence Academy
 Home
 W
 46-0
10-5
 Cuba
 Away
 W
 50-6
10-12
 Tolton-Calvary
 Home
 W
 55-14
10-19
 Montgomery County
 Away
 W
 34-20
10-31
 North Callaway
 Home
 W
 28-12
11-5
 Blair Oaks

Away

 L
 21-49

After South Callaway captured two consecutive district championships, winning a third will be difficult with just four starters returning on each side of the ball.

Senior quarterback Jason Kimminau returns to the starting role after an injury forced him to be backup last season. He earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore. He had 49 tackles and five interceptions at cornerback last season.

The offense will utilize four running backs in a run-heavy Spread Option attack. The defense allowed just 12 points per game last season.

Coach: Tim Rulo (entering 7th season; 4th as head coach) 

Quarterback: Sr. Jason Kimminau

Returning Starters: 8 (4 on offense, 4 on defense)

Last Season: 10-2

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

Loading ...