South Callaway student arrested, accused of Facebook harassment

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Investigators with the Callaway County Sheriff's office arrested a South Callaway High School student Thursday concerning the "South Callaway Sexiest" Facebook page.

Deputies arrested Andrew Buckner, 17, of Fulton, accusing him of harassment.

The arrest was a result of an investigation launched in early February.

The department said the webpage had images of female South Callaway High School students with "references to several derogatory, offensive and sexual terms."

Investigators said they followed up on numerous leads and obtained several court orders to assist in identifying the author of the web page.

Buckner has been released from the Callaway County Jail pending court appearance.

The department said there may be further charges.

The Facebook page has been taken down.