South East Craft Beer Fest celebrates brews and local businesses

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, people in Columbia raised a glass for a good cause.

The fourth annual South East Craft Beer Fest was meant to make Columbia a destination location for beer lovers, to raise awareness for local businesses and to raise funds for charities. Proceeds from this year’s event benefited The American National Red Cross, Pink Boots Society, Pints for Prostates, and Unchained Melodies, Inc.

The festival included a beer run, live music, tastings from local breweries and local vendors.

Jacob Hall, the festival’s coordinator, said people from 18 states flew in for the event. In the next four years, he wants to see Columbia continue to grow as a craft beer destination and to see local charities keep benefiting from festival proceeds.