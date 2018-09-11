South entrance to Missouri Capitol closed for renovations

JEFFERSON CITY - The south side entrances of the Missouri's Capitol were closed Friday because of an ongoing renovation project. The closure included the building's carriage drive doors, the doors on both sides of the carriage drive and the bronze doors at the top of the south stairs.

Capitol employees and individuals doing business with the state will still be able access the building during regular business hours from all other assigned employee entrances. Capitol visitors can access the building from the east and west entrances during standard hours of tour operations which run from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday. ADA access will be available through the Capitol garage, at the lower level of the east side of the building.

The south entrance will remain closed until further notice while the state continues the Capitol renovations project.

During the 2015 Legislative Session, lawmakers appropriated $40 million for Capitol repairs. The project garnered bi-partisan support from Gov. Nixon and the General Assembly. The funding was set to bring the building's sub-structure back to serviceable condition after years of water infiltration, and would address the deteriorating stonework on the exterior of the Capitol.