South St. Louis County Bridge to Be Shut Down, Replaced

in News Source:

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT South St. Louis County bridge to be shut down, replaced FENTON, Mo. (AP) -- A narrow, one-lane bridge in southwest St. Louis County will be closed October first, to be replaced by a new bridge. The bridge is on Hillsboro Road, between Meramec Station road and Route 30. The project to replace it is expected to take up to 36 days. Motorists will not be able to travel through the construction area and will have to take alternative routes.