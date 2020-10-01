Southeast Missouri counties seeing high number of COVID-19 cases

1 week 1 day 52 minutes ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

(AP)- The mostly rural Bootheel region of Missouri is seeing high numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but unlike many other hard-hit areas, the surge isn’t tied to any particular place or demographic.

Information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that several southeast Missouri counties have some of the state’s worst rates of confirmed cases per capita.

Perry County’s rate of 3,055 cases per 100,000 residents is second only to McDonald County’s 4,545 cases per 100,000.

McDonald County, in southwestern Missouri, saw a big outbreak this summer tied to meat plants.

Several other counties in southeast Missouri have high per capita rates of confirmed cases.

