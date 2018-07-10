Southeast Missouri courthouse named to national register

PERRYVILLE (AP) — A southeast Missouri courthouse that's more than a century old has received national recognition.

The Perry County Courthouse, which was built in 1904, has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Southeast Missourian reports county officials announced the historic recognition Wednesday.

The designation comes as the red brick courthouse in Perryville is scheduled to undergo major renovations that are slated to be completed before the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse. Thousands of eclipse-watchers are expected to descend upon Perry County, which is expected to have one of the longest views of the event.