Southeast Missouri Defeats Austin Peay

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Tim Hamm-Bey had two interceptions,one of which led to the go-ahead touchdown, and Southeast Missouri State had its best defensive showing of the season in a 17-13 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

The Redhawks (2-5, 2-3 Ohio Valley), who had surrendered at least 30 points in every game this season, gave up just 287 yards of offense and held Austin Peay (2-5, 2-3) to three points in the second half.

Hamm-Bey returned an interception 36 yards in the third quarter. On the next play, Renard Celestin scored on a 22-yard run to give Southeast Missouri a 14-10 lead. The Redhawks also scored on a 3-yard run from Ron Coleman and a 31-yard field goal from Drew

Geldbach.

Austin Peay drove 95 yards on its opening possession, capped by Ryan White's 7-yard run, but managed only two field goals the rest of the game. White had 60 yards rushing on the drive and finished with 148.