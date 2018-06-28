Southeast Missouri Deputy On Leave After Fatal Shooting

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - A southeast Missouri sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave following a fatal shooting.

KFVS-TV reports the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in Butler County.

The sheriff's office says officers were called to a home on a report of a prowler. The deputy made a sweep of the area around the home and was fired at. Authorities say the deputy shot back and fatally wounded a person.

Names of the officer and the person killed have not been released. The Butler County coroner has asked the Missouri Highway Patrol to help investigate, and a coroner's jury inquest is pending.