Southeast Missouri highway worker killed in train accident
VANDUSER (AP) - Funeral arrangements were pending Tuesday for a department worker who authorities said was killed Monday when a train hit the service pickup truck he was driving.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Boby Long of Sikeston died at the scene of the accident shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the village of Vanduser, in southeast Missouri's Scott County.
The patrol said Long was driving a Ford F-350 truck when the vehicle entered the train's path and became stuck.
