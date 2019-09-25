Southeast Missouri highway worker killed in train accident

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

VANDUSER (AP) - Funeral arrangements were pending Tuesday for a department worker who authorities said was killed Monday when a train hit the service pickup truck he was driving.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Boby Long of Sikeston died at the scene of the accident shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the village of Vanduser, in southeast Missouri's Scott County.

The patrol said Long was driving a Ford F-350 truck when the vehicle entered the train's path and became stuck.

