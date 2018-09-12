Southeast Missouri Inmate Commits Suicide

HOLCOMB, Mo. (AP) -- A southeast Missouri jail inmate is dead after jumping from a moving van. The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that a coroner has ruled that 40-year-old Lavonda Brown of Hayti committed suicide.

Authorities say Brown was traveling in a Pemiscot County van Sunday afternoon on the way to Poplar Bluff for a court appearance when she suddenly jumped out along Highway 25 at Holcomb. Sheriff Bob Holder says she was wearing hand and foot restraints when placed on the van, but was able to get them off during the ride. She jumped out of a side door.

Pemiscot County deputies stopped the van and administered first aid until rescue crews arrived. Brown was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where she died.