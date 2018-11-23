Southeast Missouri Man Accused of Fatal Hit-And-Run

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) -- A tip from the public has led to the arrest of a southeast Missouri man now accused in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that the 35-year-old suspect was arrested late Tuesday at his mother's home in Neelyville. He is jailed pending formal charges.

The accident happened Sunday night near Poplar Bluff. Authorities say 18-year-old Alexander Metzing of Poplar Bluff was slowing to make a right turn on a motorized scooter when he was struck from behind by a blue pickup truck. The driver of the pickup left the scene.

Following a tip, authorities found what they believe was the blue pickup involved in the wreck parked behind a mobile home. They say the truck had front-end damage.