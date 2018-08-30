Southeast Missouri Man Accused of Killing Wife

KENNETT (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that 51-year-old Allan Branum of Kennett is accused of killing his wife, Regena. She was shot in the head on Thursday and taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where she later died.

Authorities say the husband and wife were arguing after he admitted to an affair that occurred about a year ago.

Branum is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond.