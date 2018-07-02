Southeast Missouri man accused of screwdriver stabbing

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A southeastern Missouri man was accused of stabbing an acquaintance in the face with a screwdriver.

Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/1Q9IAIg) reported that Hyman Heratio Hightower of Cape Girardeau was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the confrontation Sunday.

Police said Hightower was a backseat passenger in a pickup truck when he began to argue with the driver, stabbing the back of the driver's seat.

Authorities said that when the driver pulled over and ordered that Hightower get out, Hightower lunged at the victim and stabbed him in the face.

Online court records don't show whether Hightower has an attorney.