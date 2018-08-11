Southeast Missouri man charged in murder-for-hire plot

By: The Associated Press

CHAFFEE (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is facing murder conspiracy charges for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill a relative.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Friday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Samuel Lix of Chaffee. He is jailed on $250,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney.

The patrol says Lix solicited an undercover state trooper to murder a family member. Lix was arrested Thursday at his home without incident.

KFVS-TV reports that the investigation began with a tip from an informant that Lix sought to have his ex-wife killed.