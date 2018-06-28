Southeast Missouri man convicted of killing cousin

By: The Associated Press

FARMINGTON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man faces sentencing July 17 after being found guilty of killing his cousin.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that jurors deliberated for just over an hour Thursday before finding 31-year-old Anthony Hatley of St. Francois County guilty of second-degree murder.

The shooting in January 2013 killed 24-year-old Harley Gene Zavadil. Prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin had asked the jury to find Hatley guilty of first-degree murder.

Hatley told authorities the men had been drinking when they began to argue over family matters. Hatley claimed self-defense, telling police that his cousin pulled a knife on him.