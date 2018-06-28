Southeast Missouri man rescued after landing on train car

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Poplar Bluff police are investigating after a man was rescued from a stopped train car onto which he fell or jumped from a highway overpass in his hometown.

The (Poplar Bluff) Daily American Republican reported that 27-year-old Elbert Cook suffered facial injuries and a broken wrist during the tumble of 20 to 30 feet Saturday. He was treated at a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Police said a passer-by reported seeing Cook sitting on a ledge of the bridge, his feet dangling over the side, moments before he saw the man hanging on to the overpass by one of his arms before he lost his grip.

Poplar Bluff patrolman Kenny Carpenter said it's unclear if Cook intentionally jumped.