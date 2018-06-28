Southeast Missouri man wins half of $1.1 million jackpot

By: The Associated Press

CAMPBELL (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has claimed half the prize in a $1.1 million Missouri Lottery jackpot.

Missouri Lottery officials say two winning tickets were sold for the Aug. 15 Missouri Lotto drawing, so each winner gets half the amount.

A Bonne Terre man previously claimed his half of the win. And on Monday, the Lottery said Bill Depew of Campbell claimed the other half. He bought his winning ticket at R&P Service in Hayti.

Depew, who is retired, says he'll use the windfall to pay bills, but his wife says he might get a new truck, too.

Depew chose the cash option, which amounts to $275,000 before taxes.