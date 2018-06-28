Southeast Missouri Murder Suspect Turns Down Plea Offer

By: The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) - A southeast Missouri murder suspect has turned down a plea offer.

Steven Lee Williams of Cape Girardeau is charged with second-degree murder for a September 2012 shooting that killed 38-year-old Darcus Purl.

The Southeast Missourian reports that public defender Amy Commean told a judge in court Monday that Williams rejected a plea offer from Cape Girardeau County prosecutor Angel Woodruff.

Commean did not discuss details about the offer or her client's reason for turning it down. She says the deal is still on the table.

Williams is accused of shooting Purl to after an altercation on the street.

Williams remains jailed on $2 million bond.