Southeast Missouri State moves forward on Greek housing

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Leaders of Southeast Missouri State University have approved moving forward on a planned housing development intended solely for students involved in Greek organizations.

University staff will work on finalizing financing options for Greek village, a project that has drawn criticism among local preservationists who hoped to see two historic homes be incorporated in the proposed development.

The Southeast Missourian reports the Greystone Estate, built in 1921, was razed in March after it was closed last year due to roofing problems and other issues. Another older residence is set to be demolished.

The board of regents last week approved staff to work on designing and financing options for Greek village. Final site plans, leases and financing is expected to be presented for the board's final approval in June.