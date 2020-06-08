Southeast Missouri State names new provost

4 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 19 2015 Nov 19, 2015 Thursday, November 19, 2015 11:56:05 AM CST November 19, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A new provost has been named for Southeast Missouri State University.

University officials announced Wednesday that Karl Kunkel, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, has been named provost at Southeast Missouri State University.

The provost is the university's chief academic officer and is responsible for nine colleges and schools at the university.

The Southeast Missourian reported Kunkel was one of five finalists who visited Southeast for interviews in late October. Kunkel begins his new job in February with an annual salary of $190,000.

He succeeds Southeast's interim provost Gerald McDougall, who returns to his position as associate provost of Extended and Online Learning, dean of the Harrison College of Business and executive director of the Missouri Innovation Corporation.

