Southeast Missouri to add first new sorority since 1994

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Southeast Missouri State University is in the process of adding a new sorority for the first time since 1994 in response to increased membership in current sororities.

The Southeast Missourian reports representatives of Delta Zeta, Alpha Omicron Pi and Alpha Phi will present their cases this week for being added to the school.

The average chapter size for sororities on campus currently is 106, an increase from 80 in each sorority two years ago.

Panhellenic president Claire Simonds adding a new sorority is the needed to reduce the size of pledge classes and sororities.

Last fall, more than 100 girls were not placed with a chapter during formal recruitment. Whichever new sorority is chosen will be part of fall 2016 formal recruitment.