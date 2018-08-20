Southeast Missouri Toddler Drowns in Family Pool

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) - A 22-month-old southeast Missouri child has died after getting into the family swimming pool.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that the 22-month-old was outside playing with three other children on Friday. The children were asked to come in for dinner and it was discovered that the toddler was missing. His father found the boy in the family's above-ground pool.

The family drove the child to a local hospital, and he was then flown to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he died early Saturday.