Southeast Missouri Woman Dies in Mobile Home Fire

By: The Associated Press

ALLENVILLE (AP) - A 43-year-old woman has died after a fire swept through her southeast Missouri mobile home.

The Southeast Missourian says the victim of Friday morning's fire has been identified as Angela Schlimme. The Allenville woman also was known as Angela Kennedy.

Deputy coroner Jerry Goin says she died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation.

Delta fire chief Alvin Frank says it took crews about 30 minutes to contain the fire. Schlimme's cat also died, but none of her three children were in the home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately released.