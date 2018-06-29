Southeastern Missouri Woman Admits Theft from Employer

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southeastern Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to a felony stealing count linked to what authorities say was her theft of nearly $500,000 from her employer.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reports that 48-year-old Kathy Ellsworth of Dexter had faced 66 felony counts in Stoddard County, including 34 counts of forgery.

Authorities say Ellsworth was working as a bookkeeper for the unidentified victim when the theft of $485,000 took place between December 2009 and mid-November of last year.

Investigators say Ellsworth forged the victim's signature on business checks made payable to her husband, and that she then forged her husband's name on the checks to deposit them into her bank account.

There's no indication in court documents that Ellsworth's husband was aware of what had transpired.