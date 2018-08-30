Southern Boone approves outsourcing for substitute teachers

ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Board of Education approved outsourcing its substitute teacher needs earlier Thursday.

A board staff member said the move would help the school district to maintain substitute teacher activities, eliminate hidden costs and provide health care benefits for substitute teachers.

Kelly Services, an international company that also serves Columbia and Jefferson City schools, will now place substitutes for Southern Boone.

CPS community relations director Michelle Baumstark said the service does more than increase fill rates for CPS.

"It has alleviated stress for our building principals and individual classroom teachers who wonder whether or not they'll find a qualified sub," she said. "Definitely, our working conditions have improved."

Baumstark added CPS is more efficient because of the service.

"It has made us more efficient and helped recruit and retain qualified subs," she said. "The service helps our day-to-day operations and teacher management."

CPS has seen its fill rates for teachers increase from 90 percent to 98 percent since the district began using Kelly Services in 2012. Baumstark said increased fill rates, improved working conditions and less stress are the primary benefits of having the service.