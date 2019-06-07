Southern Boone County Boys' Soccer Prepares for State Semis

ASHLAND - The Southern Boone County High School boys' soccer team came so close to winning a championship, they could almost taste it.

But when they made it to the final game last season, they came up just short against Springfield Catholic, losing a 1-0 game and their state title hopes.

Those hopes are alive and well again this season as the Eagles prepare to play in the Class 1 state semi-finals Friday. The team enters Friday's game 28-1, and the players said this year is much different than last year.

"This year, we're probably the most technical team I've played on at this school," Senior Captain Calvin Bill said. "Last year we were bigger and more physical, but now we're more focused on moving the ball."

Coach Chris Miller said his team uses their unsatisfying finish last year as motivation.

"It's hard to get over a game like that," Miller said. "I'm not sure any of us are really over it yet."

The Eagles will play John Burroughs High School on Friday, and the winner will advance to the title game Saturady. Burroughs High comes into the game with a 16-1-4 record, and Miller said he knows they will be a tough team to beat.

"We played them last year and they beat us," Miller said. "But we played them a close game, 1-0. They're fast, and have a lot of senior leadership."

The game Friday and the title game Saturday will take place in Blue Springs, Mo.