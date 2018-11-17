Southern Boone County Cancels Classes Following Threat

BOONE COUNTY - Southern Boone County School District cancelled classes Tuesday after Superintendent Christopher Felmlee received a text message threat at 10:45 p.m. Monday. Felmlee told a KOMU 8 reporter the text was very concerning.

Felmlee said the district called in MU police, Capitol police and Ashland police. He said the district treated it as a bomb threat, even though the person who made the threat did not mention a bomb.

"We are in the process of going through the other buildings just as a caution," Felmlee said. He added he doesn't have any suspicions that there's anything wrong with the other campuses.

A KOMU 8 Reporter is at Southern Boone County High School where a Hazmat, bomb squad, and K-9 Unit were there Tuesday morning. As of 7:35 a.m., both left the school. School will remain closed for the entire day.

Felmlee said the community is safe. "Parents and students need to know that we have a safe environment."

