Southern Boone Eagles 2012

8 years 3 weeks 3 days ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:37:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
loading
Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Kirksville
 Away
 L 22-51
8-31
 Tolton-Calvary
 Home
 W 61-0
9-7
 School of the Osage

Away

 L 32-38
9-14
 Blair Oaks
 Home
 L 18-43
9-21
 California
 Home
 L
 0-42
9-28
 Warsaw
 Away
 L
 14-25
10-5
 Versailles
 Away
 L
 8-16
10-12
 Eldon Home
 L
 12-14
10-19
 Hallsville
 Away
 L
 14-16
10-25
 Centralia
 Away
 L
 6-48

Several key players return on offense. Senior quarterback Nathan Walls returns but Coach VanDeZande also expects junior quarterback Brice Mueller to see plenty of playing time.

The defense has a couple of holes to fill but also has some prominenet starters returning. The depth will be at linebacker and in the secondary.

Coach: Roger VanDeZande (entering 4th season) 

Quarterback: Sr. Nathan Walls

Returning Starters: 11 (5 on offense, 6 on defense)

Last Season: 6-6

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

Loading ...