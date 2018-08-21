Southern Boone Elementary - Ms. Sickmeier's 4th Grade Class

1 year 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, May 30 2017 May 30, 2017 Tuesday, May 30, 2017 4:02:00 PM CDT May 30, 2017 in Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends some EpiPen expiration dates
(CNN) - The US Food and Drug Administration made the announced Tuesday on heels of major shortage. EpiPens are... More >>
23 minutes ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:18:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy arrested 29-year-old Selestine Nichols after a police chase south on Providence Road Tuesday morning.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:22:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday came out with new rules scaling back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:55:05 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts,... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Mother suing Hallsville school district over suicide of her daughter
HALLSVILLE - The mother of a girl who committed suicide after alleged bullying at school filed a wrongful death lawsuit... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to three separate incidents late Monday night through early Tuesday morning, including a stabbing, a... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

High Street closed until end of month due to construction
JEFFERSON CITY - Major construction around the Capitol shut down the 100 block of High Street Monday. The construction is... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
WARRENSBURG — Authorities say two St. Louis men have been killed in a head-on crash. The Missouri State Highway... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:26:34 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee. ... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:19:02 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

USS Missouri media tour stops in Missouri this week
JEFFERSON CITY - President and Chief Executive Officer of Battleship Missouri Memorial Michael Carr is traveling the state of Missouri... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:58:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Man admits wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man is due back in court Tuesday to formally learn that he has been charged... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 11:33:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

City Council of Jefferson City holds public hearing for budget
JEFFERSON CITY - After several meetings regarding Jefferson City’s budget, the city’s budget committee held a public hearing Monday night.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 7:55:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

MU enrollment, retention increases
COLUMBIA - MU's campus was more crowded Monday compared to recent years. Freshman enrollment has the highest increase in... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Missouri teacher given suspended sentence for student affair
LEBANON (AP) — A 31-year-old Missouri teacher was given a suspended sentence in a case of sexual conduct with a... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Police make arrests in connection to Eastland Circle shooting
COLUMBIA - Officers arrested two men in connection to a Monday shooting on Eastland Circle. Columbia Police officers responded... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Matt Garrett named KOMU 8 General Manager
COLUMBIA – Matt Garrett has been named general manager of KOMU 8 and Mid-Missouri’s CW. He has served in the... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:03:17 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Storm forces Army helicopters to land in St. Louis area
FESTUS (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter was forced by bad weather to make an emergency landing at a restaurant... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:56:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Downtown quiet over weekend, businesses see more police
COLUMBIA – After three weekends in a row of gunfire downtown, this past weekend was relatively quiet in comparison. Since... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News
