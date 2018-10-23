Southern Boone football coach indicted for enticement of a minor

FULTON – A Southern Boone High School assistant football coach has turned himself in for enticement of a minor, according to the Fulton Police Department.

A news release stated Teneil Stevenson was indicted for enticement of a minor in the first degree on September 27, and a bond amount of $50,000 was set. Before that, a report was taken on August 31.

The grand jury criminal complaint accuses Stevenson of sending sexually suggestive electronic messages and photos to a minor younger than 15 years old.

The set bond has been posted, according to police.