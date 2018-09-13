Southern Boone Investigation Team Starts Daily Meetings

ASHLAND - The investigation team Southern Boone County R-1 School Board approved at the end of June started meetings this week. The team is investigating the allegations made in the resignation letter of Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Deffenbaugh. The letter went viral June 20. The letter accused Superintendent Charlotte Miller of nepotism, favoritism, wasteful spending, and unfair pay raises.

Three-person all-male team, approved by the school board, includes Burt Kimble, Jim Ritter, and Matt Uhrig. Uhrig told KOMU on Thursday the team started meeting on Monday and plans to hold daily closed meetings for the next two weeks. He said the team will prepare a report and send it to the school board during the first week of August.

Both Kimble and Ritter are retired superintendents with no Ashland connection. Uhrig is an Ashland City Council member and the city council believes he will remain unbiased because he did not volunteer for the position.

Ashland schools start August 15.