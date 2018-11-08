Southern Boone Softball Star Begemann to Play at William Woods

FULTON, MO --A four-time all-district selection from Ashland, Mo., has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Williams Woods, coach Tracy Gastineau announced Friday.

Beth Begemann lettered all four years at Southern Boone High School and helped the Eagles win three Tri-County Conference championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011. She also won district and sectional titles in 2009 and a district title in 2011.

"We are pleased to have Beth join our softball program," Gastineau said. "She is a strong left-handed hitter with power and consistency. Defensively, she has the ability to play the outfield and first base. Most importantly, Beth is a good student and citizen that we feel will fit well within our softball program and university."

In 2009, Begemann was named Rookie of the Year for Southern Boone County, and in 2010, she led the team in RBIs. In addition to her all-district honors, she was named in 2011 to the All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Begemann, the third member of the 2014 class, intends to study psychology at William Woods.