Southern Boones Kylie Shoot to compete in nation-wide contest

COLUMBIA - American Family Insurance and Intersport chose Southern Boone’s Kylie Shoot as one of the top high school 3-point shooters on Tuesday. She will compete as a contestant in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. The players in the end will be determined by a public online voting contest.

American Family Insurance has named the contest, “#DreamFearlessly Fan Vote,” and it is a four week social media contest. It collects the nation’s top 16 players among high school dunkers, and men’s and women’s 3-point shooters. Each player is then arranged in brackets to be voted on by the public.

Fans can vote for their favorite players to determine the final participants in each category by using an interactive bracket at AmFam.com/FanVote. Voting begins Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. and closes March 17 at 12 p.m. Those who receive the most votes will move onto the next round until the winners are finally announced on March 17.

The 2017 American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships will air on CBS during March Madness’ Final Four weekend in Phoenix on April 2 at 2:30 p.m.