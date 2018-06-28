Southern Missouri Fugitive Hid for Days in Hollow Tree

ROBY - It's been a long two months. That's how Texas County Sheriff Carl Watson describes the long search for 60-year-old Neldon Neal, who hid in the thick woods of south-central Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest after allegedly killing his wife in mid-March. Neal was finally captured Saturday on a bluff overlooking the Gasconade River. Police have since learned that at times, officers searched just a few feet away as Neal hid in a hollow tree. He was so close he could read their badges. Authorities are investigating whether two other men helped Neal. Four women have already been charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly buying him food and beer and giving him a tent and a sleeping bag.