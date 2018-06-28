Southern Missouri Man Leads Police on 50-Mile Pursuit

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) -- An eastern Missouri man is expected to face a variety of charges after leading police on a 50-mile pursuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it began Thursday afternoon in Farmington, where officers responded to a domestic assault report. Farmington police Lt. Larry Lacey says the 33-year-old suspect drove his car at the approaching squad car, then headed north toward St. Louis.

Several police agencies tried to stop him with strip spikes. Police in Arnold finally succeeded, and the suspect was arrested along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County, but only after officers had to break a window to get him out of the car.

The man was taken to a hospital with glass cuts. His name was not released pending formal charges.