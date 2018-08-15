Southern Missouri school officials face religious lawsuit
JOPLIN (AP) - A group advocating for the separation of church and state sued Joplin school officials over claims they violated the U.S. Constitution by allowing students to go on a field trip at a Christian ministry.
The Joplin Globe reports the suit was filed by the American Humanist Association.
The Joplin School District said in a statement they were reviewing the lawsuit which names Superintendent C.J. Huff and North Middle School principal Brandon Eggleston as defendants.
District spokeswoman Kelli Price said students selected the location at Victory Ministry and Sports Complex and that no "religious exercises" took place during the outing earlier in May.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — A Missouri organizer for a medical marijuana initiative is suing to remove two other related initiatives from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
in
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just... More >>
in
Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County judge ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Aschroft on Tuesday in... More >>
in
BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County. The man whom a... More >>
in
MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday. Norfolk Southern Railroad... More >>
in
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all... More >>
in
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
in