Southern Missouri school officials face religious lawsuit

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - A group advocating for the separation of church and state sued Joplin school officials over claims they violated the U.S. Constitution by allowing students to go on a field trip at a Christian ministry.

The Joplin Globe reports the suit was filed by the American Humanist Association.

The Joplin School District said in a statement they were reviewing the lawsuit which names Superintendent C.J. Huff and North Middle School principal Brandon Eggleston as defendants.

District spokeswoman Kelli Price said students selected the location at Victory Ministry and Sports Complex and that no "religious exercises" took place during the outing earlier in May.