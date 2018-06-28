Southwest Airlines unveils 'Missouri One' airplane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Southwest Airlines has unveiled a Boeing 737 jet that is painted as though it's wrapped in the Missouri state flag.

The Kansas City Star reports that the plane made its debut Wednesday at the Aviation Technical Services aircraft overhaul base in Kansas City. It's the 10th jet in the airline's fleet painted to honor one of the states it serves.

Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly says the airline wants to show its appreciation. Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon and Kansas City Mayor Sly James were on hand for the presentation, and the group christened the repainted plane "Missouri One."

Southwest makes 68 daily departures from the Kansas City International Airport, and there is talk of a massive overhaul of the facility. Kelly says any improvements should focus on cost.

You can find pictures of the plane here.