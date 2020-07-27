Southwest Baptist Sophomore Named Tennis Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY - Southwest Baptist's Christina Zentai has been named the MIAA Women's Tennis Athlete of the Week.
Zentai remained perfect in both doubles and singles play on the season as she led SBU to their 3rd straight MIAA Regular Season Championship as SBU went 3-0 (2-0 MIAA) on the week. From the #1 doubles position, Zentai won her MIAA matches with ease (8-0 & 8-2), while also winning 8-5 in the victory against #29 Arkansas Tech.
In singles play, Zentai continued her dominance, winning all three matches from the #3 singles position 6-0, 6-0. Zentai now stands at 17-0 in singles play, while dropping only 1 set the entire year, and 17-0 in doubles play on the season.
The sophomore is a native of Ihrierstein, Germany.
