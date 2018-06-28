Southwest Missouri Bank Manager Pleads Guilty to Theft

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD - A former southwest Missouri bank branch manager pleaded guilty to bank fraud in the theft of more than $316,000 from elderly customers' accounts.

Thirty-three-year-old Jennifer Gunter, of Republic, also pleaded guilty Thursday to not reporting the embezzled income on her taxes.



Gunter was the branch manager at the Guaranty Bank in Nixa until she was fired in November 2012.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Gunter admitted that she repeatedly took money from bank accounts of four elderly bank customers and used the money for personal expenses.

Prosecutors say Gunter set the accounts to "do not mail" to prevent the customers from receiving their bank statements and discovering the thefts.

Gunter faces a sentence of up to 33 years without parole, a fine up to $1.1 million and paying restitution.