Southwest Missouri Man Accused of Murder

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man who police say claimed his female housemate had committed suicide is now accused of killing her.

The Barry County prosecutor has charged 40-year-old Jimmy Joe Nelson, of Cassville, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed Friday on $250,000 bond.

KSPR-TV reports Nelson is accused of stabbing 43-year-old Vicki Clark in the neck on Aug. 17 at the home they shared in Cassville.

Court records show Nelson initially told Clark's employer the woman had taken her own life.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Nelson.