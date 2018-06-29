Southwest Missouri man dies in ATV accident

PINEVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a southwest Missouri man has been killed in an all-terrain-vehicle accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Jeffrey W. Hackett, of Pineville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Tuesday in McDonald County. The patrol says he was driving an ATV that struck the corner of a house less than a mile away from the Arkansas state line.

Hackett was pronounced dead at the scene.