Southwest Missouri Man Drowns While Canoeing

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man has drowned while canoeing at Stockton Lake.

The Missouri State Water Patrol identified the victim as 20-year-old Stanley Z. Kleeman of Golden City.

The patrol says he was in a canoe that capsized Saturday night when it was untied from a tree. One person swam to shore, but Kleeman never resurfaced.

His body was found early Sunday about 20 yards from shore. The patrol says Kleeman wasn't wearing a life jacket.