Southwest Missouri Sheriff on Lookout for Escaped Arkansas Inmate

BUFFALO (AP) -- A southwest Missouri sheriff's office is looking for a man who escaped from an Arkansas jail a week ago and is believed to somewhere in Dallas County.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says it was notified by Arkansas law enforcement that 33-year-old Derrick Glenn Estell is likely in the area of rural Buffalo and Long Lane and the Niangua River.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Estell is possibly with his 25-year-old girlfriend and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Estell escaped from the Garland County Jail in Arkansas on July 28, where he was being held on aggravated robbery, burglary, theft and other charges.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with either brown hair or a bald head.