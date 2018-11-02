Southwest Missouri woman sentenced to life for killing lover

PINEVILLE (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to life without parole for killing a man who was trying to end an extra-marital affair with her.

Circuit Judge Tim Perigo on Tuesday sentenced 66-year-old Connie Sanders-Ford to life without parole for her May conviction for first-degree murder.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/29iGYPi ) reports Sanders-Ford was convicted of fatally shooting 58-year-old John Jordon just inside the door of his Granby home on the afternoon of March 30, 2015.

Jordan's wife, Patricia, and her two children testified at the trial about the victim's desire to end the affair and save his marriage.

Patricia Jordan testified that Sanders-Ford burst into her home a month before the murder and informed her of the affair in an effort to destroy the marriage.

