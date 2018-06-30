Southwest Takes Off from Love Field

Hours later American Airlines, the nation's, announced plans to begin flights March 2 from Love Field to St. Louis, Kansas City, Austin and San Antonio. American will offer 16 daily flights to Kansas City and St. Louis. The airline says shifting flights to the downtown facility will weaken Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, but American says it's forced to respond to Southwest's expansion. President Bush just signed legislation adding Missouri to the states Love Field's allowed to serve. Southwest and American are battling over the Wright Amendment, which restricts long-haul flights from Love Field. Congress passed the law to help Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in its early years.