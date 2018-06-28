Southwestern Missouri firefighter, EMT accused of child porn

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwestern Missouri volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician is charged in a federal indictment with using a 9-year-old child to produce pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Nicholas Dickerson of Branson works as a Western Taney County Fire Protection District EMT and volunteer firefighter. Authorities say Dickerson admitted the alleged misconduct took place Feb. 7 in living quarters Dickerson occupied at a Branson fire station.

Federal prosecutors say Dickerson was selling his phone at a business and purging the device of photographs when he gave it to a store worker, who noticed Dickerson left the folder with the deleted pictures on his screen. Law enforcers were notified after the worker allegedly saw what appeared to be child pornography on the phone.

A message Thursday with Dickerson's public defenders wasn't returned.