Southwestern Missouri woman pleads guilty in toddler's death

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman accused in the death of her fiance's toddler has changed her plea to guilty.

The Joplin Globe reports that 22-year-old Tearra Olson pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on Thursday to second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death.

Police say they found were called to the home of Olson, 28-year-old Albert O'Connor and his 2-year-old daughter, Emmalata "Emma" Hoeft, in August 2015 and found the toddler dead. An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The hearing Thursday initially was intended to address a motion to suppress filed by the defense, but Olson instead changed her plea to guilty.

Olson's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

O'Connor is serving seven years in prison for child endangerment in the case.